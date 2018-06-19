A Wichita school district's battle over state funding has surpassed $2 million in legal bills as it heads into another year

The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita school district’s battle over state funding has surpassed $2 million in legal bills as it heads into another year.

The Wichita Eagle reports that school board members voted Monday for a resolution continuing Wichita Public Schools’ membership in Schools for Fair Funding, a coalition of districts suing the state. The lawsuit alleges school funding levels violate the state constitution and deprive students of a proper education.

The resolution calls for Wichita to spend up to $6 per student annually on the lawsuit, putting the district’s total spending so far on the case at more than $2 million.

School leaders say the cost is unfortunate but necessary in the fight for more funding.

The coalition had over 70 districts when filing the lawsuit in 2010. There are now 40.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com

The Associated Press