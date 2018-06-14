Kennesaw State University has a new person in place to guide the school

ATLANTA (AP) — Kennesaw State University has a new person in place to guide the school.

The Board of Regents this week named Dr. Pamela Whitten president of its campuses in Kennesaw and Marietta.

Officials say Whitten, who currently serves as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of Georgia, will begin her new post July 16. She replaces Sam Olens, who resigned in February.

University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley said in a release that Whitten brings “a deep commitment toward building an outstanding academic experience for students.” Wrigley also said Whitten has an uncompromising dedication toward quality research and leadership that will serve KSU and its community well.