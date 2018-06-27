SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A white South Carolina woman has been arrested and charged with assaulting a black teen at a community swimming pool.

News outlets report 38-year-old Stephanie Sebby-Strempel of Summerville was arrested Monday and also charged with attacking police officers.

A Dorchester County sheriff’s report says Sebby-Strempel is accused of telling a 15-year-old teen and his friends to leave.

The victim told deputies they started to leave Sunday when Sebby-Strempel called them punks and used racial slurs and then hit the teen in the face at least twice.

The report said when deputies went to serve the assault charge warrant, the woman pushed one detective into the wall and bit another on the arm.

WCSC-TV reported the woman’s legal representative told a judge Tuesday there’s more than one side to the story.