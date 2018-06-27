Share story

By
The Associated Press

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A white South Carolina woman has been arrested and charged with assaulting a black teen at a community swimming pool.

News outlets report 38-year-old Stephanie Sebby-Strempel of Summerville was arrested Monday and also charged with attacking police officers.

A Dorchester County sheriff’s report says Sebby-Strempel is accused of telling a 15-year-old teen and his friends to leave.

The victim told deputies they started to leave Sunday when Sebby-Strempel called them punks and used racial slurs and then hit the teen in the face at least twice.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The report said when deputies went to serve the assault charge warrant, the woman pushed one detective into the wall and bit another on the arm.

WCSC-TV reported the woman’s legal representative told a judge Tuesday there’s more than one side to the story.

The Associated Press