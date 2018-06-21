WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is planning to propose merging the education and labor departments as part of a broader government overhaul.

That’s according to a person familiar with the plans who was not authorized to speak publicly so spoke on condition of anonymity.

Soon after he took office, President Donald Trump charged the Office of Management and Budget with coming up with a plan to reorganize the government and eliminate unnecessary agencies.

Whether the proposal will prove effective is unclear. Some changes could require congressional approval.

Trump is holding a meeting with his Cabinet in the White House on Thursday.