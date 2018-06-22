JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Alaska say a whale struck the side of a state ferry traveling between Homer and Kodiak, possibly sustaining mortal injuries.
Julie Speegle is a spokeswoman for the federal agency NOAA Fisheries. She says passengers on the trip Wednesday reported seeing a whale breach into the side of the ferry Tustumena (tus-tuh-MEE-nah). The whale afterward was seen swimming “abnormally” before disappearing from view.
Speegle says such incidents are unusual.
She says authorities don’t know the species of the whale, but it was not a humpback.
She says state and federal partner agencies that work in the area are keeping an eye out for the whale.
The ferry system says the boat sustained damage to its starboard fin stabilizer. But it was cleared to operate by the Coast Guard.