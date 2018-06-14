Right whale dolphins are rarely spotted on the northern Oregon coast, but one washed ashore last week at Manzanita Beach
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A right whale dolphin washed up on the Oregon coast last week.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports it was found at Manzanita Beach. The creature was taken to Portland State University for a necropsy, but the results were inconclusive. More tests were being run to see if experts can determine the cause of the death.
Right whale dolphins look like a cross between an orca and a bottlenose dolphin. They are rarely spotted along the northern Oregon coastline.
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com