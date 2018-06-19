A western Michigan woman is facing charges she abused her infant twin sons, including one who died from his injuries

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan woman is facing charges she abused her infant twin sons, including one who died from his injuries.

Twenty-one-year-old Jennifer Mohler of Portage was arrested Tuesday on two counts of first-degree child abuse and one count of felony murder.

Her 5-month-old son died Feb. 13, nearly two weeks after emergency teams were called to her home because the infant was suffering seizures.

Police say an autopsy performed by the Kalamazoo County Medical Examiner’s Office listed injuries of the head and neck as the cause of death, and it was ruled a homicide.

Investigators determined the infant had a twin brother who showed similar injuries. He was placed into protective care.

Mohler doesn’t have a published telephone number and she could not be reached for comment.