BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A jail in West Virginia wrongly released an inmate serving time for sex abuse charges due to lost paperwork.

The Herald-Dispatch reports Donald Moore is serving sentences for charges in two counties and was released when bond was posted in one county.

Lawrence Messina is the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety’s director of communications. Messina says the jail never received a judge’s order about the $1 million bond in the other county. Messina says it was reportedly faxed over, but the jail never received it, though Messina says the court did receive a fax confirmation number.

Moore was out of jail for 25 hours before the error was noticed and he was rejailed. Messina says the agencies are working to transition to email paperwork exchanges.

