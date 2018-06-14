The head of the West Virginia Department of Commerce has been forced out in the wake of a rash of complaints about poor management of a housing assistance program for flood victims

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The head of the West Virginia Department of Commerce has been forced out in the wake of a rash of complaints about poor management of a housing assistance program for 2016 flood victims.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Woody Thrasher’s resignation in a news release Thursday. Justice says in the statement he asked for the resignation.

Justice says he hopes the resignation “allows us to turn our attention to the full recovery of all of the victims of the 2016 flood.”

Thrasher says he wants Justice and West Virginia to be successful, “and I welcome the opportunity to help any way I can in the future.”

Earlier this month Justice named West Virginia National Guard adjutant general James Hoyer to take control of the RISE West Virginia flood recovery program from the Department of Commerce.