FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia university has released a new logo and says it will eventually replace dozens of different logos used across its campus.

A Fairmont State University statement says it will be implemented in several phases, starting with updated campus letterhead, signage and promotional materials. A new branding package focusing on recruitment will be released this fall.

Lyndsey Dugan is the school’s associate vice president of university relations, marketing and recruitment. Dugan says the goal is to minimize waste and that some departments may take a few years to fully implement the new logo. Changes to facilities will take place during regular maintenance to avoid extra cost.

The new logo features the university mascot, the falcon, and the name of the school in maroon and white, the school colors.