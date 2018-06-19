The superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy is retiring after more than 40 years in the Army
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — The superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy is retiring after more than 40 years in the Army.
West Point officials say Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. will relinquish command of the academy during a Friday morning ceremony being held in the Eisenhower Hall Ballroom.
Caslen has spent the past five years as West Point’s commanding officer. He previously held the position of commandant of cadets from 2006 to 2008.
Caslen, a 1975 West Point graduate, is retiring after a 43-year military career that included numerous command assignments, including in Iraq. He earned masters’ degrees from Long Island University and Kansas State University.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- 'Unfair and unconstitutional': Outrage over detained migrant children intensifies
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- More outbreaks of foodborne illnesses: Here’s what you need to know
- Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council
A successor as West Point superintendent hasn’t been officially announced yet.