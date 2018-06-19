The superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy is retiring after more than 40 years in the Army

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — The superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy is retiring after more than 40 years in the Army.

West Point officials say Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. will relinquish command of the academy during a Friday morning ceremony being held in the Eisenhower Hall Ballroom.

Caslen has spent the past five years as West Point’s commanding officer. He previously held the position of commandant of cadets from 2006 to 2008.

Caslen, a 1975 West Point graduate, is retiring after a 43-year military career that included numerous command assignments, including in Iraq. He earned masters’ degrees from Long Island University and Kansas State University.

A successor as West Point superintendent hasn’t been officially announced yet.