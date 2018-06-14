The City of Grand Forks says the West Nile virus has been found in a pool of mosquitoes collected locally

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The City of Grand Forks says the West Nile virus has been found in a pool of mosquitoes collected locally.

The health department is urging residents to take precautions to reduce their risk of contracting the virus. They include using insect repellent that contains DEET, limiting time outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, eliminating standing water and wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts when possible.

Health officials say most people infected with the West Nile virus don’t develop symptoms. Sometimes, though, a mild illness results 1 to 2 weeks after exposure. Those symptoms can include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph nodes. Less than one percent of infected people may develop a serious illness that includes inflammation of the brain.