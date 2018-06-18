Nearly four weeks after vandals damaged 18 headstones and monuments at a rural northeast Missouri cemetery, the crime remains unsolved

STOUTSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Nearly four weeks after vandals damaged 18 headstones and monuments at a rural northeast Missouri cemetery, the crime remains unsolved.

Some of the monuments at Stoutsville Cemetery in Monroe County were broken. A reward fund has risen to $1,000, but the Quincy (Illinois) Herald-Whig reports that it remains unclaimed.

Damage to the cemetery was discovered May 25. Monroe County Presiding Commissioner Mike Minor says many of the graves date to the late 1700s.

Minor and other volunteers managed to set back up some of the smaller stones, but much repair work remains. The repair cost has not been established.

Stoutsville is a tiny town that was mostly wiped away when Clarence Cannon Dam was completed nearly four decades ago, but the cemetery is on a hill away from the water.

___

Information from: The Quincy Herald-Whig, http://www.whig.com