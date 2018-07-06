RATHDRUM, Idaho — Authorities say a Washington man died after diving into a lake in northern Idaho.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s says 23-year-old Brady M. Spillane of Greenacres, Spokane County, was cliff diving with friends at Twin Lakes on Thursday evening and failed to surface.
Divers located Spillane in 26 feet of water, brought him to the surface and started life-saving measures.
Authorities say Spillane was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
