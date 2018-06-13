Gov. Bill Walker has signed into law state spending bills, rejecting a study on Vitamin D deficiency and funding for a south-central Alaska bridge and road project

Share story

By
The Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Bill Walker has signed into law state spending bills, rejecting funding for a south-central Alaska bridge project and a Vitamin D deficiency study.

Walker vetoed $2.5 million for the dormant Knik Arm crossing project. He ordered a halt on new spending on that project years ago.

He also axed a roughly $500,000 study aimed at determining the prevalence of Vitamin D deficiencies in pregnant women and babies. Walker said a similar study is ongoing.

Walker signed legislation calling for limited, structured draws from Alaska Permanent Fund earnings to help pay government costs.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Walker’s budget director, Pat Pitney, says Alaska’s deficit has shrunk to about $700 million, which would be covered using savings. Oil prices will influence the ultimate size of that deficit.

The new fiscal year starts July 1.

BECKY BOHRER