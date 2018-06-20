The Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center is ending its contract with the federal government amid local objections to holding non-criminal children in jail-like settings
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center is ending its contract with the federal government amid local objections to holding non-criminal children in jail-like settings.
Filling beds with children in the federal refugee resettlement program has saved the city millions, and dropping the contract may require layoffs, but WUSA-TV reported Tuesday that the independent commission operating the juvenile detention center in Alexandria unanimously voted two months ago to end it when it comes up for renewal in August.
Outgoing Alexandria Mayor Allison Silberberg called separating children from their parents “unacceptable” and says she was assured none of the children held there now were taken from their parents under the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” approach to illegal immigration.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- More outbreaks of foodborne illnesses: Here’s what you need to know
- In secret recording, children in custody sob, beg for parents taken from them at U.S. border
- What separation from parents does to children: 'The effect is catastrophic'
Information from: WUSA-TV, http://www.wusatv9.com