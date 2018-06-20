The Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center is ending its contract with the federal government amid local objections to holding non-criminal children in jail-like settings

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center is ending its contract with the federal government amid local objections to holding non-criminal children in jail-like settings.

Filling beds with children in the federal refugee resettlement program has saved the city millions, and dropping the contract may require layoffs, but WUSA-TV reported Tuesday that the independent commission operating the juvenile detention center in Alexandria unanimously voted two months ago to end it when it comes up for renewal in August.

Outgoing Alexandria Mayor Allison Silberberg called separating children from their parents “unacceptable” and says she was assured none of the children held there now were taken from their parents under the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” approach to illegal immigration.

