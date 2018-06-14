A southwest Alaska man is missing after a boating accident on the Yukon River

EMMONAK, Alaska (AP) — A southwest Alaska man is missing after a boating accident on the Yukon River.

Searchers are looking for 23-year-old Dennis Westlock of Emmonak (ee-MAHN-uk), who fell from a boat early Wednesday afternoon.

A witness, 27-year-old Darren Jennings of Emmonak, told Alaska State Troopers he was in a boat and saw a large splash after Westlock’s boat struck a log near the village.

Jennings saw Westlock and 23-year-old Brandon Johnson of Emmonak in the water.

Jennings helped Johnson into his boat but he could not find Westlock afterward.

Johnson was treated for hypothermia at the Emmonak clinic.

Trooper says Westlock’s next of kin were on the scene and he may have drowned.

Troopers say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.