Hawaii court officials say domestic violence victims in Honolulu are no longer subject to arrest for not showing up to court

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports state judges in the 1st Circuit are no longer granting prosecutor requests for bench warrants when subpoenaed victims fail to show up at one of the several hearings that precede trials for the alleged abusers.

The change reflects what has been a long dispute between Honolulu judges and prosecutors on whether victims need to appear at every court hearing in misdemeanor abuse cases.

Victims say being forced to see their alleged abusers multiple times in court is traumatic enough, but the repeated times they have to show up typically means having to take off work, arrange for child care or deal with other hassles.

