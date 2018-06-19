Dozens of people protesting the Trump administration's separation of immigrant children at the border were on hand for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence in upstate New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Dozens of people protesting the Trump administration’s separation of immigrant children at the border have gathered for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence in upstate New York.

Pence landed in Syracuse Tuesday for an event with Republican Congressman John Katko and tour of the Nucor Steel plant in nearby Auburn.

Across the street from the Katko event, protesters held signs condemning the practice of separating migrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. Democrats and some Republicans are urging an end to the practice, which separated nearly 2,000 children from their families over a six-week period in April and May.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo marked the vice president’s visit with an open letter to Pence warning of the immigration policy’s potential to cause psychological harm.