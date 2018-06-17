The Vermont town of Poultney has a new arts center

The Stone Church on East Main Street is now the Stone Valley Arts Center on Fox Hill.

Arts Valley President David Mook calls it an incredibly generous gift.

The two-story building of gold and gray stone was constructed in 1822 with white pillars guarding a rolling green.

The Rutland Herald reports that most recently it served as a Masonic temple, and before that it was the Poultney United Methodist Church.

The interior features a bright gallery with works of local artists and there is room for ballet.

Mook said he hopes the building continues to be a place where creators of all ages and mediums can connect.

