MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont House is scheduled to vote whether to override Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of the second budget bill.

The House reconvenes at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Speaker Mitzi Johnson scheduled the vote, hoping that the Democratic majority will be able to get enough Republican support to override the veto and have a budget in place before the new fiscal year begins on July 1.

To override a veto two-thirds of the members present need to vote in favor, meaning attendance during an uncommon mid-June special session may determine the fate of the effort.

Scott vetoed the second budget bill last Thursday, saying that because there was no mechanism to block the nonresidential property tax rate from reverting to the statutory level the bill effectively included a tax increase.