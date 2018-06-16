In hopes of expanding the outdoor tourism economy, Republican Gov. Phil Scott is partnering with businesses to bring more people to state parks

ELMORE, Vt. (AP) — In hopes of expanding the outdoor tourism economy, Republican Gov. Phil Scott is partnering with businesses to bring more people to state parks.

As he did last year, Scott on Thursday proclaimed June “Great Outdoors Month.” Director of State Parks Craig Whipple highlighted a program set to launch this month designed to bring first time-campers to the parks. Partnering with Burlington’s Outdoor Gear Exchange, campers will be loaned gear and shown how to set up a campsite.

At the proclamation signing, held at Elmore State Park, officials spoke of other programs, including a one where people can check a state park pass out of their local library. Vermonters can also receive a “prescription” for more outdoor activity from a physician that will allow them into a state park.