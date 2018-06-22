BOSTON (AP) — Jurors have reached a verdict in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged with killing a nightclub owner in 1993.

The verdict was set to be read Friday, three days after the jury began deliberating.

Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme and his co-defendant, Paul Weadick, are accused of killing nightclub owner Steven DiSarro because Salemme worried he’d cooperate with authorities who were investigating his activities in the mob.

Prosecutors say Salemme watched as his son strangled DiSarro while Weadick held DiSarro’s feet. Salemme’s son died in 1995.

Lawyers for Salemme and Weadick sought to discredit the government’s star witness, another mobster who says he walked in on the killing.

Salemme and Weadick each face up to life in prison if convicted.