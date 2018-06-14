Police in Las Vegas say a patrol officer has been suspended without pay following his arrest and initial court appearances in a felony sexual assault case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a patrol officer has been suspended without pay following his arrest and initial court appearances in a felony sexual assault case.
The department announced the case involving Officer Manuel Gutierrez on Thursday, after he appeared in court to surrender his passport and firearms.
A judge ordered Gutierrez to submit to electronic monitoring on $100,000 bail pending an Aug. 30 preliminary hearing.
Gutierrez’s lawyer, Courtney Kluever, did not immediately comment about the case.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ownership of 750 pound, $372 million emerald may finally be settled
- 'Dead' husband returns after Japan police send wrong body
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Fresh seafood from U.S.? Dealer sold fishy tale at Inslee event in Washington state VIEW
- St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower WATCH
Records showed that Gutierrez was arrested Saturday and made an initial court appearance Monday. Details of the case were not immediately available.
Police say the 37-year-old Gutierrez has been an officer since February 2014. He was assigned to a department patrol area just south of the Las Vegas Strip.