LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a patrol officer has been suspended without pay following his arrest and initial court appearances in a felony sexual assault case.

The department announced the case involving Officer Manuel Gutierrez on Thursday, after he appeared in court to surrender his passport and firearms.

A judge ordered Gutierrez to submit to electronic monitoring on $100,000 bail pending an Aug. 30 preliminary hearing.

Gutierrez’s lawyer, Courtney Kluever, did not immediately comment about the case.

Records showed that Gutierrez was arrested Saturday and made an initial court appearance Monday. Details of the case were not immediately available.

Police say the 37-year-old Gutierrez has been an officer since February 2014. He was assigned to a department patrol area just south of the Las Vegas Strip.