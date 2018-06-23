VATICAN CITY (AP) — Prosecutors have asked the Vatican tribunal to convict and sentence to more than five years a former Holy See diplomat who admitted to downloading child pornography during what he called a period of “fragility” over a job transfer.

Monsignor Carlo Capella made a final bid for leniency Saturday as the court began deliberating his fate.

He said the 40 to 55 photos, films and Japanese animation found on his cellphone, an iCloud and Tumblr account were just a “bump on the road” of a priestly vocation that he loved and wanted to continue.

Prosecutors asked the court to convict Capella and sentence him to five years, nine months for the “great” amount of images he consulted and shared even after he had been recalled by the Vatican from Washington.