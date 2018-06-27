SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California county and a major utility have agreed to pay $47.5 million to settle a lawsuit by a boy who lost part of his pelvis and leg after a tree fell on his tent during a camping trip at a public park.

Attorney Tim Tietjen said Wednesday that San Mateo County and its contractor, Davey Tree, will pay $30 million to settle the case brought by Zachary Rowe. Tietjen said PG&E’s contractor, Western Environmental Consultants, will pay $17.5 million.

In 2012, the then-12-year-old Rowe was camping with his family in San Mateo County Memorial Park when a rotten 72-foot-tall tanoak tree fell and crushed his tent while he slept.

Doctors determined the only way to save Zachary’s life was to amputate his right leg, buttock and pelvis.