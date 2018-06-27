SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California county and a major utility have agreed to pay $47.5 million to settle a lawsuit by a boy who lost part of his pelvis and leg after a tree fell on his tent during a camping trip at a public park.
Attorney Tim Tietjen said Wednesday that San Mateo County and its contractor, Davey Tree, will pay $30 million to settle the case brought by Zachary Rowe. Tietjen said PG&E’s contractor, Western Environmental Consultants, will pay $17.5 million.
In 2012, the then-12-year-old Rowe was camping with his family in San Mateo County Memorial Park when a rotten 72-foot-tall tanoak tree fell and crushed his tent while he slept.
Doctors determined the only way to save Zachary’s life was to amputate his right leg, buttock and pelvis.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- French find "Ratatouille" ever so palatable
- New 1040 tax form is postcard-size, but more complicated than ever
- Jimmy Fallon responds to Trump's tweet: 'I've never called this human in my life'
- Democratic heavyweight loses in New York as Trump picks win VIEW
- High court OKs Trump's travel ban, rejects Muslim bias claim WATCH