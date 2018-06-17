A Utah man who became addicted to heroin after a baseball injury is now sober with the help of a medication that blocks the effects of the drugs, and he's sharing his story with youth groups to help prevent others from getting sucked in as he did

SPANISH FORK, Utah (AP) — A Utah Mormon who became addicted to heroin after a baseball injury is now sober with the help of a medication that blocks the effects of the drugs, and he’s sharing his story with youth groups to help prevent others from getting sucked in as he did.

The Daily Herald reports Derek Larsen, who had a scholarship to play baseball at the University of Utah, spent more than a decade addicted to heroin after his friends suggested he take opioids to deal with the pain of tearing his rotator cuff when he was 16.

Larsen started getting VIVITROL injections in 2014 and has been mostly clean for three and a half years. VIVITROL is a monthly shot that blocks the effects of opioids and alcohol, and for Larsen, it’s been working.

