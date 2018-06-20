A northern Utah city and its former mayor have been ordered to pay $1.7 million in damages stemming from a lawsuit alleging defamation and breach of contract in a series of land disputes in Box Elder County over nearly 20 years

Patterson Construction, Box Elder Development, and PHI Properties were among the plaintiffs who filed suit in March 2014 seeking $10 million from the city of Alpine and ex-Mayor Don Watkins.

The Daily Herald reported Tuesday a jury determined June 12 Watkins made defamatory statements portraying Patterson Construction and the Patterson family in a false and offensive light regarding flooding in 2013 at the Box Elder South Property.

Watkins said in a statement he’s disappointing in the ruling. He says his priority was ensuring safe development bordering wilderness areas after the flooding and a massive wildfire the year before.

