LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Northern Utah authorities are scaling back the search for a swimmer who disappeared while swimming at Newton Dam over the weekend.
Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Locke told the Herald Journal Monday that volunteers will remain throughout the week to search for the 35-year-old man.
The man was last seen Saturday in a marshy area of the reservoir. Rescuers were called 20 to 30 minutes after he was last seen.
Search and rescue teams and divers spent two days searching the area.
The man’s name has not been released.
Information from: The Herald Journal, http://www.hjnews.com