A man struck and killed by a freight train in northern Colorado has been identified as the nephew of U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man struck and killed by a freight train in northern Colorado has been identified as the nephew of U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
The Boulder County coroner’s office identified the victim Monday night as 35-year-old Ian Perlmutter, of Louisville, and the lawmaker’s office confirmed the relation but declined to comment.
The Boulder Daily Camera reports a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train was headed north through downtown Louisville early Saturday morning when engineers saw what at first appeared to be debris on the tracks. They hit the emergency brakes once they realized it was a man, but it was too late.
It’s unclear why Ian Perlmutter, who died at the scene, was on the tracks.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Unfair and unconstitutional': Outrage over detained migrant children intensifies
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Staff cuts at federal prisons have teachers, nurses guarding inmates
- Trump defiant as crisis grows over family separation at the border
Ed Perlmutter is a six-term Arvada Democrat representing Colorado’s 7th Congressional District.
___
Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/