BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state TV is reporting that the U.S.-led coalition has struck a military position in the country’s east, leaving several troops dead and wounded.

The report early Monday says the airstrike occurred around midnight in the village of al-Hari near the town of Boukamal. It gave no breakdown of the casualties.

Syrian troops and their allies have been conducting operations against the Islamic State group east of the Euphrates river while the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the offensive against IS on the east banks.

The U.S.-led coalition has struck in the past pro-government forces when they tried to cross to the Euphrates’ east bank but it was not immediately clear if they did this time.

IS still holds small areas in eastern Syria close to the Iraqi border