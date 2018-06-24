CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina lawmaker who’s running for Congress is having more surgery for injuries suffered in a highway accident.
Spokesman Michael Mule says state Rep. Katie Arrington was in surgery late Sunday afternoon. He said in a text message that he would have an update on her condition later.
The 47-year-old Arrington repeatedly highlighted U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford’s criticism of President Donald Trump as she defeated Sanford in a GOP primary earlier this month.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has said Arrington and a friend were traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 17 on Friday evening when a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction hit their vehicle.
The driver of the other vehicle died at the scene. The driver of Arrington’s vehicle also sustained serious injuries.