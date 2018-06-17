A U.S-backed Syrian force says it has captured an important village near the Iraqi border from the Islamic State group
BEIRUT (AP) — A U.S.-backed Syrian force says it has captured an important village near the Iraqi border from the Islamic State group.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said on Sunday that its fighters captured Dashishah in the northeastern province of Hassakeh, a major crossing point between Iraq and Syria when IS ran its self-styled caliphate.
The group, which has been among the most effective in fighting IS in Syria, added that SDF fighters also entered the town of Naserah and are about 3 kilometers (2 miles) from the Iraqi border.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said the SDF captured 22 villages and farms in the area during two weeks of fighting. It added that 49 extremists have been killed since the SDF’s offensive on Hassakeh’s IS-held area.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Clarinetist discovers his ex-girlfriend faked rejection letter from his dream school
- Sally Hemings gets her due at Monticello
- Clarinetist wins lawsuit against ex-girlfriend who faked rejection letter from his dream school
- Trump praises Kim Jong Un's authoritarian rule, says 'I want my people to do the same'