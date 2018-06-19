A Texas traffic stop spurred by an unworn seat belt led to about 60 pounds of methamphetamine discovered in a vehicle headed for North Carolina
AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A Texas traffic stop spurred by an unworn seat belt led to about 60 pounds of methamphetamine discovered in a vehicle headed for North Carolina.
Federal court records filed Monday show three people have been charged following the weekend traffic stop in the Texas Panhandle. Court documents say authorities also found about 10 pounds of suspected heroin in vacuum-sealed packages during a search of the SUV.
A Texas trooper on Interstate 40 in Carson County on Sunday stopped the vehicle after noticing a passenger not wearing a seat belt.
An affidavit says the driver told authorities she was being paid to take the rental vehicle from Southern California to High Point, North Carolina. Two passengers were also detained.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Unfair and unconstitutional': Outrage over detained migrant children intensifies
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- Staff cuts at federal prisons have teachers, nurses guarding inmates
- Trump defiant as crisis grows over family separation at the border
Court documents did not detail a street value for the confiscated drugs.