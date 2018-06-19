Authorities say a traffic stop spurred by an unworn seat belt led them to about 60 pounds of methamphetamine and about 10 pounds of suspected heroin

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a traffic stop prompted by an unworn seatbelt led them to about 60 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle headed for North Carolina.

Federal court records filed Monday in Amarillo show three people have been charged after the weekend traffic stop in the Texas Panhandle.

The documents say authorities found the methamphetamine and about 10 pounds of suspected heroin in vacuum-sealed packages during a search of the sport utility vehicle.

The driver told authorities she was instructed to take the vehicle from California to North Carolina. Another suspect said she was recruited to help deliver the vehicle and thought they were transporting marijuana.

The filing says a third defendant admitted to being paid and said “they will kill me here or there, just let them kill me here.”