LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas has expanded a program to help students earn a bachelor’s degree in three years.
The “Degree in 3” streamlines course credits from 10 regional high schools and community colleges with the university’s Edwards campus bachelor’s degrees.
The Kansas City Star reports a signing event at the Edwards Campus on Tuesday formalized the program. Supporters say it reduces the cost of earning a degree and helps students enter the workforce more quickly.
Students who use the “Degree in 3” program begin earning college credits in high school, complete an associate’s degree one year after graduating and earn a Bachelor’s degree by the third year.
Bachelor’s degrees attainable under the program include public administration, exercise science, business administration and information technology.
