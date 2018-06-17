University of Alabama students will be able to use ID cards on the Apple Watches and iPhones this fall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — No more ID cards for University of Alabama students with an Apple Watch or iPhone.

Apple said in a statement said only have to raise their wrist to gain access to places including the library, dorms and events, pay for snacks, laundry and dinners around campus, the Tuscaloosa News reported . The software was presented this week as students with an Apple Watch or iPhone can add their ID cards to the wallet for usage this fall.

UA president Stewart Bell spoke more in depth about the pilot program at a board meeting last week. The new software is cost free.

“We have actually been working on this project for some time a little bit under the cloak of secrecy,” Bell said. “It is a next-generation technology program that will allow our students to have access to security issues and things they pay for.”

The program is set to launch at Duke University, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Alabama in September and expand to Johns Hopkins University, Santa Clara University and Temple University by the end of the year.

Bell said the university and Apple have been partnering to develop the program for about a year. The functions will be available in September after students arrive for fall classes on Aug. 22.