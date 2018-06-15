Retired Army paratrooper Richard Ojeda has encouraged Democrats with his unconventional style as he runs for the seat vacated by Republican U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Richard Ojeda is no ordinary candidate for Congress. The retired Army paratrooper has combat medals, 26 tattoos and a 300-pound bench press.

But 2018 is no ordinary political year, and that has Democrats thinking he gives them their best chance at snatching a U.S. House seat from Republicans in West Virginia.

The state senator elected in 2016 is pursuing the 3rd District seat vacated by Republican Rep. Evan Jenkins. Ojeda is running against GOP state lawmaker Carol Miller in November for the state’s only open congressional seat.

After a landslide win in the May primary, Ojeda could help Democrats gain ground in a state most think still loves President Donald Trump.