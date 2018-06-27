DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Nations’ highest court has begun hearing a lawsuit by Qatar accusing the United Arab Emirates of “discrimination against Qatar and Qatari citizens” amid a yearlong boycott by four Arab nations. The UAE denies the allegations.

The International Court of Justice at The Hague, Netherlands, opened the session Wednesday morning.

Qatar filed the lawsuit earlier this month, a year after the UAE and three other Arab nations began a boycott of Doha as part of a diplomatic dispute. Those nations announced early Wednesday they are filing a separate grievance at the ICJ against Qatar.

Cases at the ICJ take months or years to complete. However, requests for provisional measures like those requested by Qatar are dealt with quicker.

Rulings by the ICJ are final and binding on those involved.