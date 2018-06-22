MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Missoula judge ordered a University of Montana athletics fan not to make any more social media posts about a woman who started an online petition opposing the re-hiring of football coach Bobby Hauck.
The Missoulian reports the restriction granted Thursday is included in a one-year restraining order that also bars Mike Schlosser of Butte from being on campus or approaching Lisa Davey, a graduate student. Schlosser’s attorney agreed his comments were “brutish and crude” but argued they were protected speech. He plans to appeal.
Davey started her petition in November, citing the criminal records of football players who played for Hauck.
Soon after, an online account traced to Schlosser began posting derogatory comments about Davey and listed her address, encouraging others to harass her.
The university barred Schlosser from campus until at least June 2019.
Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com