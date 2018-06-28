LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II is costing British taxpayers a bit more this year.

Financial figures published Thursday reveal that overall costs have gone up in part because of a 10-year program to refit aging Buckingham Palace, the queen’s official residence in central London.

Taxpayer funds used to cover official duties and other costs increased from 42.8 million pounds ($56 million) in the last financial year to 45.7 million pounds for the financial year that ended on March 31.

Palace officials say the cost of payroll, travel and property maintenance all increased.

Officials say many of the palace’s systems have not been updated since the 1950s.