New Mexico State Police say a Tucumcari man has been fatally shot after holding a person hostage with a knife

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say a Tucumcari man has been fatally shot after holding a person hostage with a knife.

Tucumcari police responded to the hostage situation at a home around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They say 55-year-old Robert Roybal already had stabbed the victim and was holding the man hostage for an unknown reason with a knife to the throat and refusing to release him.

A Quay County Sheriff’s deputy arrived and entered the house to help in the negotiation efforts.

Just before 5 a.m., State Police say the victim was crying out in pain as Roybal began pushing the knife harder into his neck.

They say a sheriff’s deputy fired one fatal shot at Roybal and ended the hostage situation.

The name of the victim wasn’t immediately released.