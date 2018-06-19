New Mexico State Police say a Tucumcari man has been fatally shot after holding a person hostage with a knife
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say a Tucumcari man has been fatally shot after holding a person hostage with a knife.
Tucumcari police responded to the hostage situation at a home around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
They say 55-year-old Robert Roybal already had stabbed the victim and was holding the man hostage for an unknown reason with a knife to the throat and refusing to release him.
A Quay County Sheriff’s deputy arrived and entered the house to help in the negotiation efforts.
Just before 5 a.m., State Police say the victim was crying out in pain as Roybal began pushing the knife harder into his neck.
They say a sheriff’s deputy fired one fatal shot at Roybal and ended the hostage situation.
The name of the victim wasn’t immediately released.