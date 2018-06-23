WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is headed to Nevada to help Sen. Dean Heller raise money.
Heller is the only Republican senator seeking re-election in a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016.
Trump is going to Las Vegas on Saturday to headline a fundraiser for Heller. He’s also delivering the keynote address at the Nevada GOP convention and holding a separate event to promote tax cuts he signed into law six months ago.
Heller’s race is one of the most consequential Senate races of the year as Republicans seek to expand their slim 51-49 majority in November’s elections.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Commentary | What’s behind Melania Trump’s ‘I really don’t care, do u’ jacket?
- Crying Honduran girl on cover of Time was not separated from her mother
- Justices adopt digital-age privacy rules to track cellphones
- Melania Trump dons 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket
- Koko, beloved gorilla who learned to use sign language, has died
Trump recently has picked up the pace of his political travel. He campaigned in Minnesota earlier this week, and he plans stops next week in South Carolina and North Dakota.