TALLAHASSSEE, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is giving his “full endorsement” to U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis in Florida’s wide open race for governor.
Trump tweeted out his support for the Republican on Friday. He’s vying for the GOP nomination and recent polls have shown him trailing Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam. Putnam also has raised more money.
Trump said that DeSantis is “strong on Borders, tough on Crime & big on Cutting Taxes.” He added that the “brilliant young leader” will be a “great governor.”
Trump in late December also said DeSantis would be a great governor but that was before he had even jumped into the race. Some Putnam backers had questioned whether that counted as an actual endorsement.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Melania Trump dons 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket
- Trump to propose reorganizing the government, targeting safety net programs
- Iran lists demands for improving relations with US
- Koko, beloved gorilla who learned to use sign language, has died
- White House proposes federal government overhaul
Gov. Rick Scott is stepping down from his post due to term limits.