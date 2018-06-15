Gov. Dennis Daugaard is asking President Donald Trump to declare a disaster for three northern South Dakota counties to help with recovery from spring flooding

Daugaard says the flooding May 17-18 caused more than $3.1 million in damage to public property in Campbell, McPherson and Walworth counties, including a dam at Hiddenwood State Park in Walworth County.

A presidential disaster declaration would pave the way for federal aid to help rebuild public infrastructure.