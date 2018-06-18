Officials in New Hampshire say a truck driver lost control of a tractor trailer and jackknifed, forcing a temporary closure of lanes on Interstate 93.

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) — Officials in New Hampshire say a truck driver lost control of a tractor trailer and jackknifed, forcing a temporary closure of lanes on Interstate 93.

Londonderry police say a 29-year-old driver lost control of her pickup truck and crashed into a guardrail Monday morning. WMUR-TV reports the 65-year-old driver of the larger truck was unable to avoid crashing into the pickup, and jackknifed while attempting to swerve to safety.

The pickup truck driver suffered an arm injury and was treated at a local hospital. The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt.

All northbound lanes were closed after the crash, leading to miles of traffic backups. Officials say lanes were reopened later in the morning.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com