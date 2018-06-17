The Georgia State Patrol says a driver lost control of his truck at a mudding event and fatally struck a 15-year-old and a 10-year-old

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia State Patrol says a driver lost control of his truck at a mudding event and fatally struck a 15-year-old and a 10-year-old.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the children were killed in the incident Saturday at the South Creek Mud Boggin’ in Milledgeville and pronounced dead at the scene. An 11-year-old was also hit and flown to a medical facility in Jacksonville, Florida.

Georgia State Patrol spokeswoman Franka Young says the driver was completing his run through a mud pit shortly before 7:00 p.m. Young says the throttle of the vehicle stuck and the driver lost control of his vehicle as he exited the mud pit. Young says the vehicle hit the children before it overturned and came to an uncontrolled stop.

An investigation is ongoing.

