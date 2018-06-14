A former employee of the Wichita YMCA who is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls at the center will go to trial this summer
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former employee of the Wichita YMCA who is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls at the center will go to trial this summer.
Caleb Gaston on Thursday waived his preliminary hearing. He’s accused of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl and of raping a 4-year-old girl, both in January.
His trial was scheduled for July 23.
The alleged assaults happened in the Kid Zone at the downtown YMCA branch.
Gaston remains jailed on $1.1 million bond.
Gaston’s attorney, Steve Ariagno, has said that Gaston denies all allegations of wrongdoing.