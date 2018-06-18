A train derailed and several train cars caught fire in southwest Indiana, forcing a mandatory evacuation

KCRG-TV reports that the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says the train derailed on Sunday 2,100 feet (640 meters) west of a trailer park along U.S. 41 in Princeton.

Authorities have not said if there any injuries. CSX says preliminary reports show that a rail car carrying propane had a release.

First responders evacuated all businesses and residences within a 1-mile (1.61-kilometer) radius of the derailment.