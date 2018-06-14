Police in Vermont say a truck carrying heavy metal traffic signs caused traffic problems of its own when it collapsed under the weight of its cargo on a Williston road

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say a truck carrying heavy metal traffic signs caused traffic problems of its own when it collapsed under the weight of its cargo on a Williston road.

The tractor-trailer carrying heavy metal traffic signs, posts and cones brought traffic to a halt after it cracked in half Thursday morning. The Burlington Free Press reports the collapse caused a small amount of damage to the roadway, but no cars were hit.

Police Chief Patrick Foley says no one was injured, and the collapse just caused a two-hour inconvenience to the motoring public. Foley says transferring the signs to another truck was a time-consuming effort.

The tractor-trailer will be taken to Milton for a Department of Motor Vehicles inspection.

